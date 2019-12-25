35.3 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 25, 2019 10:54am

Pope Francis delivers Christmas Day message of hope in face of darkness

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Pope Francis offered a message of hope during his traditional Christmas Day Mass in St. Peter’s Square, telling the thousands who attended the service that “the light of Christ is greater” than the darkness “in human hearts” and “in economic, geopolitical and ecological conflicts.”

Tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and Romans gathered for the traditional Christmas message. The pope was flanked by Cardinal Renato Raffaele Martino, president of the papal council for migrants, and Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the pope’s official almsgiver.

POPE FRANCIS MARKS CHRISTMAS EVE WITH REMINDER THAT GOD LOVES ‘EVEN THE WORST OF US’

Pope Francis cited the Syrian people “who still see no end to the hostilities that have rent their country over the last decade” and Israel, where Jesus “was born as the savior of mankind and where so many people — struggling but not discouraged — still await a time of peace, security and prosperity.”

Pope Francis looks at the crowd after he delivered the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Francis looks at the crowd after he delivered the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for ‘to the city and to the world’ ) Christmas’ day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The pope expanded on his remarks about migrants, saying they were forced by injustice “to emigrate in the hope of a secure life.” Francis said their injustice continues along their journey toward finding acceptance. The pope said migrants often face abuse, enslavement, and torture in “inhumane detention camps” and death during dangerous sea excursions to find freedom elsewhere.

POPE FRANCIS WARNS OF ‘RIGIDITY,’ SAYS CHURCH MUST ADAPT OR IT WILL BECOME INCREASINGLY IRRELEVANT

Francis called for the easing of crises in Lebanon and Iraq and the “grave humanitarian crisis” in Yemen. He noted that several countries in the Americas are “experiencing a time of social and political upheaval,” citing the strife in Venezuela.

The pope offered prayers for those in several African nations, including where people have been “persecuted for their religious faith.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Separately, Francis and two other religious leaders urged the rival factions of South Sudan to maintain a pledge to form a coalition government next year. A peace deal to end a five-year civil war was signed last year but a November deadline to form a coalition government was extended to February as the main aspects of the peace agreement still need to be resolved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Hogan Gidley: Americans have a right to know who is in their country

News WWNR -
0
The Justice Department is seeking a new legal team in its efforts to add a citizenship question on the 2020 census after the Supreme...
Read more

The Pound Retreats After Historic Election, And A Look At FXB – Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Money WWNR -
0
In June 2016, British voters narrowly approved a referendum to exit the European Union. The polls going into the vote indicated that...
Read more

Pope Francis delivers Christmas Day message of hope in face of darkness

News WWNR -
0
Pope Francis offered a message of hope during his traditional Christmas Day Mass in St. Peter’s Square, telling the thousands who attended the...
Read more

Paul Batura: Jimmy Stewart’s other Christmas movie – it, too, is wonderful

News WWNR -
0
Considered by many (myself included) to be one of the greatest films ever made, the perennial classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart,...
Read more

South Carolina Democrat apologizes for ‘white power’ remarks after Army, Navy personnel cleared of racist intent

News WWNR -
0
A South Carolina state lawmaker has issued an apology after recently drawing backlash for accusing Army and Navy personnel of making a “white power”...
Read more

Related Stories

video
News

Hogan Gidley: Americans have a right to know who is in their country

WWNR -
0
The Justice Department is seeking a new legal team in its efforts to add a citizenship question on the 2020 census after the Supreme...
Read more
Money

The Pound Retreats After Historic Election, And A Look At FXB – Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB)

WWNR -
0
In June 2016, British voters narrowly approved a referendum to exit the European Union. The polls going into the vote indicated that...
Read more
News

Paul Batura: Jimmy Stewart’s other Christmas movie – it, too, is wonderful

WWNR -
0
Considered by many (myself included) to be one of the greatest films ever made, the perennial classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart,...
Read more
News

South Carolina Democrat apologizes for ‘white power’ remarks after Army, Navy personnel cleared of racist intent

WWNR -
0
A South Carolina state lawmaker has issued an apology after recently drawing backlash for accusing Army and Navy personnel of making a “white power”...
Read more
News

Guatemala bus crash kills at least 20 people

WWNR -
0
GUATEMALA CITY — A trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 20 people and leaving...
Read more
News

State Department stops sending explosive-detecting K-9’s to Jordan, Egypt over dog deaths

WWNR -
0
The U.S. will temporarily halt its practice of sending bomb detection dogs to Jordan and Egypt over concerns about poor treatment following the recent deaths of...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap