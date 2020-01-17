Pornhub sued by deaf man over adult video site’s alleged lack of subtitles: report

A deaf man has reportedly filed a lawsuit against a popular adult video website for alleged rights violations because he says it doesn’t provide closed captioning on its videos.

Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub, which hosts millions of adult videos, claiming the site’s lack of subtitles violates the rights of deaf and hearing impaired under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas of “employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government programs and services,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Suris argues that the deaf and hearing impaired can’t understand the audio portions of the videos on the site, thus denying them similar access to the content, according to TMZ.

Pornhub vice president Corey Price — who says the company usually doesn’t comment on pending litigation — responded to the allegations.

“We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos,” he told the outlet. “While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category.”

In the court documents, Suris listed numerous titles that he watched, such as “Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk,” but he was completely lost when it came to the dialogue, TMZ said.

He also claimed that it’s pointless for him or others in a similar situation to purchase a premium subscription to the website without the subtitles, according to FOX 10 of Phoenix.

Suris is reportedly also seeking damages, the outlet said.