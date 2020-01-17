23.5 F
Beckley
Friday, January 17, 2020 8:37am

Pornhub sued by deaf man over adult video site’s alleged lack of subtitles: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A deaf man has reportedly filed a lawsuit against a popular adult video website for alleged rights violations because he says it doesn’t provide closed captioning on its videos.

Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub, which hosts millions of adult videos, claiming the site’s lack of subtitles violates the rights of deaf and hearing impaired under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in areas of “employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government programs and services,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

ARIANA GRANDE SUED FOR COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT OVER ‘7 RINGS’

Suris argues that the deaf and hearing impaired can’t understand the audio portions of the videos on the site, thus denying them similar access to the content, according to TMZ.

Pornhub vice president Corey Price — who says the company usually doesn’t comment on pending litigation — responded to the allegations.

“We understand that Yaroslav Suris is suing Pornhub for claiming we’ve denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to our videos,” he told the outlet. “While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category.”

MARRIED FIRST COURINS EXPLAIN WHY THEY’RE DECLARING THEIR LOVE IN DOC: ‘WE’RE REALLY LIKE EVERYONE ELSE’

In the court documents, Suris listed numerous titles that he watched, such as “Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk,” but he was completely lost when it came to the dialogue, TMZ said.

He also claimed that it’s pointless for him or others in a similar situation to purchase a premium subscription to the website without the subtitles, according to FOX 10 of Phoenix.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Suris is reportedly also seeking damages, the outlet said.



Source link

Recent Articles

Pornhub sued by deaf man over adult video site’s alleged lack of subtitles: report

News WWNR -
0
A deaf man has reportedly filed a lawsuit against a popular adult video website for alleged rights violations because he says it doesn't...
Read more

Today on Fox News: Jan. 17, 2020

News WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Jordan Sekulow, a member of Trump's legal team, gives a preview...
Read more

Kimberley Strassel on Lev Parnas’ claims about Trump, Ukraine: ‘This is just sort of a fantastical tale’

News WWNR -
0
Lev Parnas has a credibility problem -- and so do some of the media outlets that have been covering him, Wall Street Journal columnist...
Read more

China to curb farming near rivers in push to reverse water pollution – official

News WWNR -
0
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will impose more curbs on agriculture and widen restrictions on industrial development in the next five years in a...
Read more

Reince Priebus calls on Republicans to play ‘hardball’ during Senate impeachment trial

News WWNR -
0
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus alleged a coordinated effort between the media and Democrats it injure President Trump politically, citing...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Today on Fox News: Jan. 17, 2020

WWNR -
0
STAY TUNEDOn Fox News: Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Jordan Sekulow, a member of Trump's legal team, gives a preview...
Read more
News

Kimberley Strassel on Lev Parnas’ claims about Trump, Ukraine: ‘This is just sort of a fantastical tale’

WWNR -
0
Lev Parnas has a credibility problem -- and so do some of the media outlets that have been covering him, Wall Street Journal columnist...
Read more
News

China to curb farming near rivers in push to reverse water pollution – official

WWNR -
0
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will impose more curbs on agriculture and widen restrictions on industrial development in the next five years in a...
Read more
News

Reince Priebus calls on Republicans to play ‘hardball’ during Senate impeachment trial

WWNR -
0
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus alleged a coordinated effort between the media and Democrats it injure President Trump politically, citing...
Read more
News

Sabrina Ionescu’s career night leads Oregon past Stanford

WWNR -
0
EUGENE, Ore. -- There were nearly three times as many people inside Matthew Knight Arena to watch Oregon host Stanford on Thursday as...
Read more
News

Tulsi Gabbard wins push-up contest at New Hampshire town hall

WWNR -
0
<br>Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard claims Trump has alreadyRep. Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii Democrat, came prepared for an unexpected push-up contest after she was challenged...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap