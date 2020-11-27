40 F
Beckley
Friday, November 27, 2020 10:12am

Portland police arrest 3 for Thanksgiving Day vandalism spree; ‘at least’ 10 businesses damaged

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Three people were arrested in Portland after police say they caused “thousands” of dollars worth of damage vandalizing at least 10 businesses in the wee hours of Thanksgiving Day, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to reports of a group of people smashing windows and spray-painting graffiti on buildings starting shortly before 1:25 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, callers reported seeing a group of people who were dressed in black clothing and “breaking out windows” as they made their way west along Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard in the southeast section of the Oregon city. When police arrived, they found damage to at least 10 businesses and storefronts.

PORTLAND SWEEPING HOMELESS CAMPS

“Some of the damage was sufficient to provide access to the interior of retail stores so officers contacted responsible parties and stood by while contractors or employees boarded up windows,” police said in a summary of events. “Grocery stores, banks, an auto service center, a package distribution and mailing center, and local business storefronts were damaged.”

Police ultimately arrested three people, one man and two women between the ages of 23 and 38.

PORTLAND-AREA DA PRAISES DEMOCRATIC GROUP FOR SUPPORTING DECRIMINALIZING RIOT-RELATED CRIMES

Bailey Willack, 23, Chester Hester, 24, and Nicole Noriega, 38, were each charged with 10 counts of criminal mischief.

Authorities estimated the group caused “thousands” of dollars in damage but didn’t provide a more specific cost. Investigators believe others were likely involved.

In the process of making arrests, police also found that one person was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol. It was not clear if the gun belonged to one of the three people who were previously arrested or if it was someone else’s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Source link

Recent Articles

Portland police arrest 3 for Thanksgiving Day vandalism spree; ‘at least’ 10 businesses damaged

News WWNR -
0
Three people were arrested in Portland after police say they caused “thousands” of dollars worth of damage vandalizing at least 10 businesses in...
Read more

Live Updates: Trump says 2020 election results still ‘have a long way to go’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump is continuing his legal battles in several states to contest the results of the 2020 elections, saying Thursday there's still a "long...
Read more

Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to grant clemency to Assange, Snowden

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has called on President Trump to pardon National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange...
Read more

No. 2 Baylor Bears head to Las Vegas with hopes of tipping off season

News WWNR -
0
No. 2 Baylor made an unexpected Thanksgiving night flight to Las Vegas, where the Bears now hope to open their men's basketball schedule...
Read more

Rev. Franklin Graham praises 3 Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices after New York religious case

News WWNR -
0
President Trump deserves thanks for appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices , each of whom ruled this week in favor of religious groups and against New York...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Live Updates: Trump says 2020 election results still ‘have a long way to go’

WWNR -
0
President Trump is continuing his legal battles in several states to contest the results of the 2020 elections, saying Thursday there's still a "long...
Read more
News

Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to grant clemency to Assange, Snowden

WWNR -
0
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has called on President Trump to pardon National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange...
Read more
News

No. 2 Baylor Bears head to Las Vegas with hopes of tipping off season

WWNR -
0
No. 2 Baylor made an unexpected Thanksgiving night flight to Las Vegas, where the Bears now hope to open their men's basketball schedule...
Read more
News

Rev. Franklin Graham praises 3 Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices after New York religious case

WWNR -
0
President Trump deserves thanks for appointing three conservative Supreme Court justices , each of whom ruled this week in favor of religious groups and against New York...
Read more
News

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19

WWNR -
0
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest governor to test positive for the disease this year."Governor Mark Gordon received results today...
Read more
News

Pompeo reflects on ‘most memorable moments’ as secretary of state, addresses plans for the future

WWNR -
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday reflected on some of the most memorable moments during his two-year tenure heading the State Department, in a...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap