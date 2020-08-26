62.2 F
Portland police declare riot after protesters break windows, enter City Hall

By WWNR
Portland police declared a riot late Tuesday night after protesters broke windows and sprayed graffiti at City Hall in downtown.

Some protesters also went inside City Hall, according to KATU-TV in Portland.

Officers made several arrests on the ninetieth straight night of racial injustice protests in the Oregon city.

Police also declared a riot Monday night when protesters set fire to police union headquarters. At least 25 people were arrested.

Officers used smoke to disperse the protesters, KATU reported.

RIOT DECLARED IN PORTLAND AFTER FIRE SET AT POLICE UNION BUILDING 

On Tuesday, President Trump tweeted the state should bring in the National Guard.  “They must stop calling these anarchists and agitators ‘peaceful protestors’. Come back into the real world! The Federal Government is ready to end this problem immediately upon your request,” he wrote.

Gov. Kate Brown said the state wasn’t interested in his “political theater.”

Federal agents sent into Portland in July amid destructive protests at the federal building were met with thousands of protesters calling for them to leave the city.

The agents later pulled back from a visible presence downtown, but it’s unclear how many remained in Portland, under an agreement in which the Oregon State Police would be deployed to downtown. The State Police left after the agreed-upon, two-week monitoring period.

the Associated Press contributed to this report.



