52.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 6:18am

Portland protesters march on PPA building, set fire to pro-cop billboard

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


At least 75 protesters marched toward the Portland Police Association (PPA) office on Monday night with “support vehicles” in tow, before setting fire to a nearby billboard, according to authorities.

When they arrived, at around 10:20 p.m., police warned those in the area over a loudspeaker to remain on the sidewalk, and “be courteous to your neighbors” because the nearby streets around the police union building were open to vehicular traffic.

“Do not vandalize buildings,” police added.

PORTLAND GAS STATION ATTENDANT REFUSED TO SELL GAS TO BLACK MAN OVER PROTEST FIRES, LAWSUIT CLAIMS

Police said individuals stood on the sidewalks while others blocked N. Lombard Street. They added that the group also used traffic signs to block the street and some climbed onto the roofs of businesses in the area.

Around 11:15 p.m., authorities said that people in the crowd set fire to a billboard located next to the PPA office.

The billboard reportedly read, “WAKE UP AMERICA!” and “THANK YOU PORTLAND POLICE BUREAU,” before it was engulfed in flames, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter, Sergio Olmos.

Portland police issued another warning to the crowd minutes later where they threatened to arrest people who engaged in criminal activity.

A Portland police officer pushes back protesters, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A Portland police officer pushes back protesters, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland. (AP Photo/John Locher)

“Stay off buildings, do not light fires, and remain on the sidewalk. If you engage in criminal activity you could be arrested and subject to use of force to include crowd control agents, impact weapons, and/or tear gas,” authorities said.

DEROY MURDOCK: ORWELLIAN DEMOCRATS CLAIM PORTLAND’S VIOLENCE = PEACE

The crowd began to disperse on their own by 12:15 a.m, according to police. Authorities said they did not interact with the protesters with the exception of a sound truck.

No arrests were made, police added.

The PPA building has become a frequent target during the ongoing protests in the city against racial injustice. Back in August, fires were set near the building which required officers to move in to prevent it from spreading, police said at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September, a Portland police sergeant was sent to the hospital and at least 24 people were arrested after demonstrators gathered outside the building. The sergeant sent to the hospital was reportedly punched in the face.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Portland protesters march on PPA building, set fire to pro-cop billboard

News WWNR -
0
At least 75 protesters marched toward the Portland Police Association (PPA) office on Monday night with "support vehicles" in tow, before setting fire to a...
Read more

Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott takes blame for blowout loss to Arizona Cardinals

News WWNR -
0
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was not blaming any part of Monday night's 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals...
Read more

Trump launches $55M ad blitz in final stretch

News WWNR -
0
President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) are carpeting the airwaves the final two weeks leading up to Election Day...
Read more

Live Updates: 2020 presidential race heats up 2 weeks before Election Day

News WWNR -
0
The presidential race is heating up between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, as they continue to battle just two weeks before Election Day.The...
Read more

Biden backers have looming sense of deja vu

News WWNR -
0
With multiple polls predicting a clear Biden victory in the November Election, Democrats are getting an uncomfortable sense of déjà vu given that...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott takes blame for blowout loss to Arizona Cardinals

WWNR -
0
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was not blaming any part of Monday night's 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals...
Read more
News

Trump launches $55M ad blitz in final stretch

WWNR -
0
President Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) are carpeting the airwaves the final two weeks leading up to Election Day...
Read more
News

Live Updates: 2020 presidential race heats up 2 weeks before Election Day

WWNR -
0
The presidential race is heating up between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, as they continue to battle just two weeks before Election Day.The...
Read more
News

Biden backers have looming sense of deja vu

WWNR -
0
With multiple polls predicting a clear Biden victory in the November Election, Democrats are getting an uncomfortable sense of déjà vu given that...
Read more
News

Eagles fans seen fighting in stands in return to Lincoln Financial Field

WWNR -
0
The Philadelphia Eagles were among the nine teams who allowed fans to be in the stadium during games Sunday. The Eagles had a...
Read more
News

The Senate’s path to confirming Amy Coney Barrett

WWNR -
0
“This goose is cooked,” exclaimed Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., at last week’s final confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.It pretty...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap