Portland shooting leaves 1 dead as pro-Trump group clashes with BLM

Violent clashes between a massive pro-Trump caravan that drove through Portland, Ore., and Black Lives Matter protesters left at least one person dead in a shooting Saturday evening, according to reports.

Video posted on social media showed a person suddenly dropping to the ground, and others rushing to assist, after what appears to be gunfire near an intersection as vehicles and pedestrians pass by.

Portland police said they were investigating a homicide in the area where the pro-Trump group and counter-protesters clashed but did not say whether the gunfire was directly related to the protests.

Police said Saturday evening no suspect information would be immediately released.

“Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medical responded and determined that the victim was deceased,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

Tensions began escalating to violence earlier in the day when racial-injustice protesters confronted the pro-Trump caravan as it drove through the city following a rally at the Clackamas Town Center.

The shooting happened after most of the caravaners had left the downtown area, OregonLive reported.

Portland has seen more than 90 nights of continued protests and rioting in the downtown area and other parts of the city since May 25, when George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.