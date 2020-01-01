38.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Portland’s Carmelo Anthony experiment, and 10 other trends we’re watching in 2020

By WWNR
The first two and a half months of the season have given us the celebrated return of Carmelo Anthony, the continued brilliance of James Harden, the fall of the Golden State Warriors‘ dynasty, the rise of young superstars and the birth of a true rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.

But what’s real and what’s just noise as we enter a new decade in the NBA?

As the calendar flips to 2020, our experts examine 11 trends we’ve seen — and whether they’re poised to continue.

The success of Portland’s Carmelo Anthony experiment

REAL

But it’s real with important context: The Blazers were desperate, and Anthony has helped stem the considerable issues Portland has, largely because of a flurry of injuries. Before signing Anthony, the Blazers’ offensive rating was 108.0. Since, it’s 111.2. Their defense is about the same, and most lineups with Anthony in them are overall a positive.



