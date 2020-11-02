43.5 F
Beckley
Monday, November 2, 2020

Portland’s mayor blames ‘white supremist organizations’ for potential violence after election

The mayor of Portland has alleged that any potential violence after the presidential election will be at the hands of “white supremist organizations.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler posted a statement on Twitter, in which he directly thanked local law enforcement for working hard to ensure that Portland will be safe “on and after Nov. 3.”

“We’ve cancelled days off, put staff on call and coordinated across all city bureaus to prepare for a wide range of scenarios.”

Those scenarios, he claimed would come “particularly from white supremist organizations,” also blaming the “divisive rhetoric” from Washington, D.C. The reference to such groups likely stems from activity over the past year by groups such as the Boogaloo movement and the Proud Boys – a group that was specifically mentioned during the first presidential debate in September. 

The Proud Boys also held a rally in Oregon in late September

“The need for coordination and partnership takes on statewide significance,” Wheeler added. “Oregon is likely to be a flashpoint.”

The mayor’s concern about Portland becoming a flashpoint follows a tumultuous year for the city, which may leave it vulnerable to further violence in the coming weeks. 

As recently as the days leading up to the election, Portland has seen protests for a variety of issues.

The initial protests started as demands for accountability in the death of George Floyd, but over the following months, protesters gathered to target police reform, immigration and customs enforcement and even capitalism itself.

The protests at times drew hundreds or even thousands: while the protests are largely peaceful, they have at times tipped over into violence and rioting.

Police occasionally resorted to using tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets, among other measures to deal with the escalating situations.

In September, the wildfires in the state and along the west coast caused the protests to go on haitus, but as the air quality improved, protests started up again.

At times, the protesters have used outright violent measures to respond to the police presence, such as homemade Molotov cocktails and similar explosives.



