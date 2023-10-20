Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund to address food insecurity in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the launch of the Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund, a $10 million reserve account dedicated to combating food insecurity in West Virginia.



The emergency fund supports the state’s largest food banks, Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank. Together, these organizations provide meals to food pantries across all 55 counties in West Virginia.



“We won’t allow West Virginians to go hungry during the holiday season when food insecurity is a big concern,” Gov. Justice said. “The Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund gives our food banks a little extra help to make sure everyone has food on their table. When we pull the rope together, we can make amazing things happen, and this is an example. I’m thankful for the great work our food banks do, and I know this is going to really make a difference for West Virginia families.”



Pantries associated with the Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank network are strongly encouraged to seek funding by contacting these organizations directly.



The Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund serves as a tribute to the late Posey Perry, a dedicated coal miner who volunteered tirelessly at food banks for numerous years.



After announcing the reserve account at his last State of the State, Gov. Justice requested the first round of funding in this year’s budget, which he signed earlier this year.



“The commitment to fighting hunger in West Virginia exhibited by the Governor’s office is truly commendable, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact the Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund will have on those struggling with hunger in our state,” Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Food Bank, said. “This grant will provide essential resources for food pantries and feeding programs, helping us work towards a West Virginia where no one goes to bed hungry.”



“Facing Hunger Food Bank remains committed to our partnership with Governor Justice in the effort to remove hunger as a challenge for our brothers and sisters in West Virginia,” Cyndi Kirkhart, Executive Director of Facing Hunger Foodbank, said. “We are grateful for the Governor’s ongoing commitment to end hunger and this dedication of funds to allow our community partners to have resources to purchase food during a critical time of the year. We understand that the work will continue and that we will always support the Governor’s wishes for us to ‘teach people how to fish’ and move toward living outside of poverty and diminished resources by pursuing food access infrastructure resources for ourselves, our community partners and our neighbors who live across our service areas, but remain at the center of our work.”