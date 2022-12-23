Post Offices Closed on December 26th and January 2nd

KENTUCKY-WEST VIRGINIA DISTRICT — Christmas 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 both fall on a Sunday, when Post Office locations nationwide are already closed. Post Offices will observe these federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.There are no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee. All Post Office locations will be open for business and regular mail delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.Some Post Offices may have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. There are currently no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31. Customers can visit the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com to find Post Office locations and hours of operation.Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24. If a box normally has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier that day. For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to either put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box or take their items to one of our more than 34,000 Post Office locations.