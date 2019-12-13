32.1 F
Beckley
Friday, December 13, 2019 6:31am

‘Pot calling the kettle black’: A Democratic congressman threw shade at GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz for his DUI when Gaetz referenced Hunter Biden’s drug problems

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia didn’t hesitate to throw shade at Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida after Gaetz called out Hunter Biden for his history of substance abuse during Thursday’s impeachment hearing.

<



Source link

Recent Articles

‘Pot calling the kettle black’: A Democratic congressman threw shade at GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz for his DUI when Gaetz referenced Hunter Biden’s drug...

News WWNR -
0
Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia didn't hesitate to throw shade at Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida after Gaetz called out Hunter...
Read more

U.S. House committee postpones votes on articles of impeachment

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers will vote Friday on whether to move forward with impeaching Republican President Donald Trump, as the Democratic head...
Read more

Rattling Republicans, U.S. House committee delays impeachment vote to Friday

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats delayed an impeachment vote by a U.S. House Committee just before midnight, incensing Republicans and setting up a Friday...
Read more

Matt Gaetz: Why Would Burisma Hire Hunter Biden After History Of Crack Cocaine Use?

News WWNR -
0
During Thursday's impeachment markup hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced an amendment to change the language mentioning former Vice...
Read more

Ex-NBA commissioner David Stern hospitalized after brain hemorrhage

News WWNR -
0
Former NBA commissioner David Stern was admitted to a New York City hospital Thursday afternoon after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the league announced."NBA...
Read more

Related Stories

News

U.S. House committee postpones votes on articles of impeachment

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers will vote Friday on whether to move forward with impeaching Republican President Donald Trump, as the Democratic head...
Read more
News

Rattling Republicans, U.S. House committee delays impeachment vote to Friday

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats delayed an impeachment vote by a U.S. House Committee just before midnight, incensing Republicans and setting up a Friday...
Read more
News

Matt Gaetz: Why Would Burisma Hire Hunter Biden After History Of Crack Cocaine Use?

WWNR -
0
During Thursday's impeachment markup hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced an amendment to change the language mentioning former Vice...
Read more
News

Ex-NBA commissioner David Stern hospitalized after brain hemorrhage

WWNR -
0
Former NBA commissioner David Stern was admitted to a New York City hospital Thursday afternoon after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the league announced."NBA...
Read more
News

U.S. asylum seekers sent to Guatemala preferring to return to home countries

WWNR -
0
U.S. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf speaks next to Honduran Minister of Security Julian Pacheco and Guatemala's Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart during a...
Read more
News

Booker says he won’t make stage at next week’s Democratic primary debate

WWNR -
0
Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker acknowledged Thursday he won’t qualify for next week’s Democratic nomination debate.  <a href='http://feeds.foxnews.com/~r/foxnews/politics Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap