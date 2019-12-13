‘Pot calling the kettle black’: A Democratic congressman threw shade at GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz for his DUI when Gaetz referenced Hunter Biden’s drug problems

Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia didn’t hesitate to throw shade at Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida after Gaetz called out Hunter Biden for his history of substance abuse during Thursday’s impeachment hearing.
Recent Articles
‘Pot calling the kettle black’: A Democratic congressman threw shade at GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz for his DUI when Gaetz referenced Hunter Biden’s drug...
Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia didn't hesitate to throw shade at Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida after Gaetz called out Hunter...
U.S. House committee postpones votes on articles of impeachment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers will vote Friday on whether to move forward with impeaching Republican President Donald Trump, as the Democratic head...
Rattling Republicans, U.S. House committee delays impeachment vote to Friday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats delayed an impeachment vote by a U.S. House Committee just before midnight, incensing Republicans and setting up a Friday...
Matt Gaetz: Why Would Burisma Hire Hunter Biden After History Of Crack Cocaine Use?
During Thursday's impeachment markup hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced an amendment to change the language mentioning former Vice...
Ex-NBA commissioner David Stern hospitalized after brain hemorrhage
Former NBA commissioner David Stern was admitted to a New York City hospital Thursday afternoon after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the league announced."NBA...
