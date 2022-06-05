Praise Music, Special Olympians And Sweet Treats Kick Off Fridays In The Park.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Friday, June 3rd was a perfect day to sit by the fountain in Word Park, eat lunch and enjoy some great music. Fridays In The Park returned for its 31st season with praise singing from Rachel Hill. The event features local singers performing music of all kinds under the gazebo at the park on Neville Street, near the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. The concerts take place every Friday during the summer, weather permitting, from 11:30am to 1:00pm.

In addition to the music, attendees can enjoy food from local vendors like Flynn’s Hot Dogs and the Lunch Wagon. A new vendor this year is the Cake Box, operated by Melissa Burleson, owner of the Bumbler Bee Baker in MacArthur. She sells cup cakes, chocolate covered strawberries, cake pops and What Not Cups with cake and different fillings.

Four local athletes were also recognized during Fridays In The Park. Yuki Lawrence, Alicia Lopez, Maggie Ashley and Nicki Rice are Raleigh County Special Olympics bowlers who will be representing West Virginia at the USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

The next Fridays In The Park will feature oldies singer David Runion on June 10th, followed by Darrell Ramsey and Theater West Virginia on June 17th and Billy Payne and Rick Lilly on June 24th. For a complete schedule, visit https://beckley.events/ or https://www.facebook.com/beckleyevents/.