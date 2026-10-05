Prescribed Burns Planned This Fall at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will conduct two prescribed burns this fall as part of an ongoing effort to improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk in surrounding communities. Park officials say the controlled burns help remove invasive species, promote native vegetation, and protect natural resources, watersheds and nearby structures.

The burns are scheduled to take place sometime between Oct. 15 and Dec. 31, with exact dates determined by weather and fuel conditions. Each operation will last several hours and will only move forward when conditions meet strict safety standards. Fire managers will evaluate weather, moisture levels and on‑site conditions before ignition.

War Ridge / Backus Mountain Burn

The first burn will cover 212 acres near War Ridge Campground, about 1.7 miles south of County Road 41 and roughly 2.5 miles from the Backus community. Traffic on County Road 41 is not expected to be affected, though temporary closures may occur at War Ridge Campground and along County Road 22/7 (War Ridge Road).

Arrowhead Trails System Burn

The second burn will take place on 195 acres within the Arrowhead Trails System, located 2.5 miles southeast of Fayetteville. Route 9 (Gatewood Road) should remain open, but temporary closures may be needed on the Arrowhead Trails and portions of the Craig Branch Trail.

Updates and Closures

Park officials will post all closure notices, updates and burn‑day information on the park’s website, nps.gov/neri, and on its social media platforms.