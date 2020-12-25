24.9 F
Beckley
Friday, December 25, 2020 1:01am

President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs wish Americans a Merry Christmas

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major wished Americans a merry Christmas on Thursday — and gave the public a glimpse of what the White House is in for next month.

Champ, a sedate and elderly German shepherd, wore a blanket and decorative bow under the family Christmas tree in a video tweeted out by Biden.

While Champ appeared ready to nap and lounge among the historic furnishings of the White House, rambunctious young Major, also a German shepherd, seemed likely to be a handful for the Secret Service.

Major bolted around the home chewing toys in Biden’s video.

The pets will be the first dogs in the White House since President Barack Obama left office in 2017 and moved to a DC neighborhood nearby with his Portuguese water dog, Bo.

The president-elect, 78 years old, fractured his foot in November while playing with Major. Biden said he tripped on a rug after playfully tugging the animal’s tail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden said.

“I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened.”



Source link

Recent Articles

This Day in History: Dec. 25

News WWNR -
0
Gen. George Washington and his troops cross&#2013266080;the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, N.J. during the American Revolutionary War. Soviet...
Read more

President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs wish Americans a Merry Christmas

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major wished Americans a merry Christmas on Thursday — and gave the public a glimpse of what...
Read more

Deroy Murdock: Trump confounds critics by delivering two COVID vaccines in record time

News WWNR -
0
Another week, another COVID-19 vaccine.President Trump is piling up China virus inoculations almost as quickly as Middle East peace agreements.Just four days after...
Read more

President Trump and first lady wish Americans a Merry Christmas

News WWNR -
0
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump issued a joint message wishing Americans a Merry Christmas on Thursday, noting the importance of the...
Read more

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller has surgery, likely out 4-6 weeks, sources say

News WWNR -
0
After undergoing surgery for a fractured left hand on Thursday, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is expected to miss four to six weeks,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

This Day in History: Dec. 25

WWNR -
0
Gen. George Washington and his troops cross&#2013266080;the Delaware River for a surprise attack against Hessian forces at Trenton, N.J. during the American Revolutionary War. Soviet...
Read more
News

Deroy Murdock: Trump confounds critics by delivering two COVID vaccines in record time

WWNR -
0
Another week, another COVID-19 vaccine.President Trump is piling up China virus inoculations almost as quickly as Middle East peace agreements.Just four days after...
Read more
News

President Trump and first lady wish Americans a Merry Christmas

WWNR -
0
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump issued a joint message wishing Americans a Merry Christmas on Thursday, noting the importance of the...
Read more
News

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller has surgery, likely out 4-6 weeks, sources say

WWNR -
0
After undergoing surgery for a fractured left hand on Thursday, Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller is expected to miss four to six weeks,...
Read more
News

Elizabeth Neumann: Trump harmed national security by cutting refugee admissions to US — Biden will admit more

WWNR -
0
The United States has all but vacated its status as a beacon for refugees under the failed leadership of the Trump administration. Over the...
Read more
News

How Iran’s central bank currency system is manipulated to fund regional proxy wars

WWNR -
0
While subjected to years of sanctions and a "maximum pressure" campaign inflicted by the Trump administration, reports indicate that the Iranian regime and its military wing –...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap