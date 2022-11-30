President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves West Virginia Disaster Declaration  for Fayette and Wyoming Counties

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia to supplement local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides for communities hit by storms in McDowell County on July 12 and 13, and in Fayette County on Aug. 14 and 15.



Heavy rains damaged homes, bridges and roads in both counties. In Fayette County, flooding washed out a public service district’s sewage colle



Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Fayette County. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.



Jeffrey L. Jones has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Damage assessments are continuing in other areas and additional counties may be designated for assistance after the assessments are completed.

