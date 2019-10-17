41.7 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 11:12pm

Presidential candidate Biden has less campaign cash than top Democratic rivals

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden had $9 million in his campaign bank account at the end of September, significantly less than his top rivals in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, data released on Tuesday showed.



Recent Articles

Errol Spence Jr. charged with DWI stemming from crash

News WWNR -
0
Unified welterweight world titleholder Errol Spence Jr. was intoxicated when he crashed his Ferrari at a high rate of speed in a one-car...
Read more

Presidential candidate Biden has less campaign cash than top Democratic rivals

News WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden had $9 million in his campaign bank account at the end of September, significantly less than his...
Read more

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan says he’s ‘moved on’ from Redskins dysfunction

News WWNR -
0
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As his San Francisco 49ers prepare to play the Washington Redskins on Sunday, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't exactly nostalgic...
Read more

Trump defends Columbus Day in appearance with Italian president: ‘Some people don’t like it. I do!’

News WWNR -
0
Trump defended the controversial federal holiday, which celebrates the Italian explorer, in his appearance with Italy's president. <a href='http://feeds.foxnews.com/~r/foxnews/pol Source link
Read more

MSNBC’s Hayes presses Kamala Harris on her call to remove Trump’s Twitter account

News WWNR -
0
MSNBC host Chris Hayes pressed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) to explain whether it was justified to force a private company like Twitter to...
Read more

