55.3 F
Beckley
Saturday, September 26, 2020 10:10am

Presidential debate coach previews Trump-Biden matchup

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A presidential debate coach previewed the first matchup Tuesday between President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden by looking at past performances during an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Based on topics chosen by “Fox News Sunday” host and the first presidential debate moderator Chris Wallace including the Supreme Court, records, the coronavirus pandemic, race and violence in cities, and the integrity of the election, Brett O’Donnell, a top GOP political debate coach, said Trump could have the advantage.

“If the president sticks to talking about the economy, he has a distinct advantage,” O’Donnell, who previously coached George W. Bush, Mitt Romney and others, said. “He built an economy that was, by all accounts, one of the greatest in the last few decades. And so if he can make the case that he will be the best person to get us back to that economy, following the coronavirus crisis, then I think he has an advantage.”

TRUMP CLAIMS BIDEN HAS ‘TREMENDOUS ADVANTAGE’ IN FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

He added, “I think if he is forward-looking and uses what he did on the economy, that could be very helpful to him.”

O’Donnell also believes Trump has the advantage when it comes to the Supreme Court.

PELOSI DOUBLES DOWN THAT BIDEN SHOULDN’T DEBATE TRUMP: ‘WHY BOTHER?’

“Joe Biden refuses to release the list of justices that he would pick from for a potential court nominee. I think that’s [an] offense for the president, as well,” he explained. “And I think, also, the president can talk about what’s happening in the streets of America and use that to his advantage, as well.”

Trump previously debated a handful of Republicans in the 2016 primaries before three times debating then-candidate Hillary Clinton.

“No one has yet to figure out how to debate Donald Trump,” O’Donnell said. “If you approach him like a conventional candidate, sort of wait your turn, he defeats you. If you try to get aggressive with him like Marco Rubio did or Hillary Clinton did, it doesn’t work out well […].”

DEBATE EXPECTATIONS: DID TRUMP UNWITTINGLY LOWER THE BAR FOR BIDEN?

Biden was aggressive against Paul Ryan in 2012 but if he chooses that approach against Trump, the debate coach warned it could be a “big challenge” for the former vice president.

“I think if the president does what he did in 2016, which is return fire with fire, it’ll serve him very well,” he said. “If he takes the bait and tries to get defensive over his record, then I think Biden can have the upper hand.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first debate, moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, is scheduled for Sept. 29 at Case Western University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. The format will consist of six 15-minute-long segments, each one dedicated to a specific topic.



Source link

Recent Articles

Presidential debate coach previews Trump-Biden matchup

News WWNR -
0
A presidential debate coach previewed the first matchup Tuesday between President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden by looking at past performances during an interview...
Read more

Trump set to announce Barrett as Supreme Court pick, as Dems vow to fight

News WWNR -
0
The new Supreme Court battle officially starts today.President Trump is expected to announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death...
Read more

Sen. Thom Tillis says North Carolina’s mail-in voting changes pose ‘grave concerns’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., this week warned he has “grave concerns” over North Carolina’s mail-in voting process after several tentative changes were made,...
Read more

Dallas Stars disagree with Jamie Benn’s tripping penalty in OT

News WWNR -
0
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn watched from the penalty box as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk's shot floated into the net at...
Read more

Live Updates: Supreme Court fight heats up after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

News WWNR -
0
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Sept. 18 has sparked a fiercely partisan battle over whether President Trump should replace her vacant seat with his own pick...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump set to announce Barrett as Supreme Court pick, as Dems vow to fight

WWNR -
0
The new Supreme Court battle officially starts today.President Trump is expected to announce his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death...
Read more
News

Sen. Thom Tillis says North Carolina’s mail-in voting changes pose ‘grave concerns’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., this week warned he has “grave concerns” over North Carolina’s mail-in voting process after several tentative changes were made,...
Read more
News

Dallas Stars disagree with Jamie Benn’s tripping penalty in OT

WWNR -
0
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn watched from the penalty box as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk's shot floated into the net at...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Supreme Court fight heats up after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

WWNR -
0
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on Sept. 18 has sparked a fiercely partisan battle over whether President Trump should replace her vacant seat with his own pick...
Read more
News

Maher rips NYT, CNN for dismissing his warnings about Trump not leaving office

WWNR -
0
"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the mainstream media for dismissing his years-long warnings about President Trump possibly refusing to leave office if defeated...
Read more
News

President Trump ties Biden to Virginia governor at rally in an effort to portray him as extreme

WWNR -
0
President Trump took his stump speech into a key "purple" state Friday, telling Virginians their Gov. Ralph Northam represents the kind of governance they'll get on a...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap