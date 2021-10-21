PreventT2 Lifestyle Change program available through Active SWV.

Beckley, WV, (WWNR)– Active SWV’s has announced plans for their next free Prevent T2 Lifestyle Change Course. Tackling Diabetes the course is slated to begin in January 2022, but you can join one of two information sessions to learn more before committing to the class. Info Session 1 is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at 6pm and

Info Session 2: will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 6pm



PreventT2 Lifestyle Change is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control

and Prevention (CDC). This class is proven to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.



Research shows that modest behavior changes, such as making better food choices and increasing physical activity, reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58% in people at high risk for developing this disease. Active SWV offers regular Prevent T2 classes to the communities we serve at no cost.



you can find out more about the course on the Active Southern West Virginia Website. https://activeswv.org/prevent-t2/



