80.2 F
Beckley
Monday, September 7, 2020 4:21pm

‘Princess Bride’ cast to reunite for virtual script reading for Democratic Party of Wisconsin

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The cast of the cult classic “The Princess Bride” is hosting a special reunion for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The party’s website made the announcement of an exclusive script read featuring the movie’s stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and director Rob Reiner.

The script read will also feature a Q&A segment moderated by Patton Oswalt. The event announcement says all that is required by attendees is to sign up and give a donation.

‘THE PRINCESS BRIDE’ STAR CARY ELWES: FANS TURNED ONE CLASSIC LINE INTO TATTOOS

According to the announcement, the event will be live-streamed just one time, at 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 13. The document notes that it’s an event that aims to get President Trump tossed from the White House come November in his election against Joe Biden and last-minute contender Kanye West.

(L-R) Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Rob Reiner, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, and Billy Crystal attend the 25th anniversary screening &amp; cast reunion of "The Princess Bride" during the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 2, 2012 in New York City.

(L-R) Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Rob Reiner, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, and Billy Crystal attend the 25th anniversary screening &amp; cast reunion of “The Princess Bride” during the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 2, 2012 in New York City.
(Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

“Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House,” the release reads.

The movie was released in 1987.

In a statement released through the Pary, Elwes said: “I think most people are aware by now that Donald Trump has completely abdicated his duties as President to represent and stand up for all Americans. He has failed to keep the country safe from COVID-19 and as a result he is responsible for the devastating chaos, violence and economic collapse that we are now experiencing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin. I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America,” the actor concluded.



Source link

Recent Articles

‘Princess Bride’ cast to reunite for virtual script reading for Democratic Party of Wisconsin

News WWNR -
0
The cast of the cult classic "The Princess Bride" is hosting a special reunion for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.The party's website made the...
Read more

Jason Peters agrees to move back to left tackle for Eagles

News WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles' left tackle riddle was solved six days before the regular-season opener, as Jason Peters has agreed to move...
Read more

National security surveillance court finds FBI regularly does not follow rules

News WWNR -
0
The top United States federal court that oversees national security surveillance has found that the FBI regularly does not follow rules meant to protect...
Read more

Future Plc: Digital Transition Boosts The British Media Company, But Shares Are Fairly Priced Now (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

Money WWNR -
0
Future Plc (OTC:FRNWF) is a British media company headquartered in Bath, England. The company publicizes 50 magazines but also has a digital publishing...
Read more

Gutfeld on Ocasio-Cortez’s attack on the press

News WWNR -
0
The incoming congresswoman takes aim at 'fake news.' Reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jason Peters agrees to move back to left tackle for Eagles

WWNR -
0
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles' left tackle riddle was solved six days before the regular-season opener, as Jason Peters has agreed to move...
Read more
News

National security surveillance court finds FBI regularly does not follow rules

WWNR -
0
The top United States federal court that oversees national security surveillance has found that the FBI regularly does not follow rules meant to protect...
Read more
Money

Future Plc: Digital Transition Boosts The British Media Company, But Shares Are Fairly Priced Now (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)

WWNR -
0
Future Plc (OTC:FRNWF) is a British media company headquartered in Bath, England. The company publicizes 50 magazines but also has a digital publishing...
Read more
video
News

Gutfeld on Ocasio-Cortez’s attack on the press

WWNR -
0
The incoming congresswoman takes aim at 'fake news.' Reaction and analysis on 'The Five.' #TheFive #FoxNews FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news...
Read more
News

Cardi B says ‘racist MAGA supporters’ harassed her younger sister and girlfriend

WWNR -
0
Cardi B blasted a group of what she called “racist MAGA supporters” after they allegedly harassed her sister Hennessy Carolina and her sister’s...
Read more
News

Judge bars Census Bureau from ending count

WWNR -
0
A federal judge ruled that the U.S. Census Bureau must hold off on winding down operations, at least until a hearing later this...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap