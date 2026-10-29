Princeton Police Lieutenant Arrested on First-Degree Arson Charge

PRINCETON, W.Va. — A longtime member of the Princeton Police Department has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson following an investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to state fire investigators, R.M. Combs was arrested in connection with a structure fire that occurred August 4, 2026, in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Princeton.

At the time of his arrest, Combs was serving as a lieutenant with the Princeton Police Department, where he had been employed for the past 12 years.

Officials say the Princeton Police Department has placed Combs on administrative leave pending the outcome of both internal and criminal investigations.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the City of Princeton and the Princeton Police Department have fully cooperated throughout the investigation. The West Virginia State Police assisted with the arrest.

Combs was transported to the Mercer County Magistrate Court for arraignment. Authorities said no bond had been set at the time of the announcement.

As with all criminal cases, Combs is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.