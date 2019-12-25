Probe into Michigan State’s handling of Larry Nassar is suspended by AG

Michigan’s Attorney General on Tuesday suspended an investigation into Michigan State University’s (MSU) handling of complaints against Larry Nassar, the disgraced former campus sports physician and USA Gymnastics team doctor who is behind bars for sexually assaulting young female athletes.

The nearly two-year probe, which began under state Attorney General Dana Nessel’s predecessor, has resulted in charges against three former school officials.

Investigators say they hope to interview former interim university president and former Michigan governor John Engler, who took over following former president Lou Anna Simon’s resignation, a Nessel spokeswoman said.

Earlier this year, Engler’s lawyer and an attorney in Nessel’s office were at odds over his availability to speak with investigators. The attorney general’s office had wanted to talk to Engler about campus changes after the sex-assault scandal involving Nassar, who molested female athletes under the guise of treatment. Engler was interim president for about a year until resigning amid fallout over remarks he made about some victims.

“We appreciate all the time and hard work the Attorney General’s office has put into their investigation over the past two years,” MSU spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant said Tuesday. “MSU has cooperated fully with the inquiry, including handing over all facts associated with the case.”

Guerrant said the school has been investigated and reviewed by more than a dozen other entities and governments.

MICHIGAN STATE FINED $4.5M FOR FAILING TO RESPOND TO LARRY NASSAR SEXUAL ASSAULT COMPLAINTS

Though the probe has been paused, Nessel’s investigation continues into unspecified complaints against former U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team coach John Geddert, who owned and operated Twistars, a Lansing-area gym where Nassar offered treatments.

During Nassar’s 2018 sentencings, some victims complained Geddert was physically abusive and indifferent to injuries, and forced them to see Nassar. Geddert has insisted that he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes.

Nassar is effectively serving life in prison for possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State and Twistars. Olympians said he also molested them in Texas and overseas.

It is unclear if or when the investigation into MSU will resume.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.