41.1 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 9:48pm

Probe into Michigan State’s handling of Larry Nassar is suspended by AG

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Michigan’s Attorney General on Tuesday suspended an investigation into Michigan State University’s (MSU) handling of complaints against Larry Nassar, the disgraced former campus sports physician and USA Gymnastics team doctor who is behind bars for sexually assaulting young female athletes.

The nearly two-year probe, which began under state Attorney General Dana Nessel’s predecessor, has resulted in charges against three former school officials.

Investigators say they hope to interview former interim university president and former Michigan governor John Engler, who took over following former president Lou Anna Simon’s resignation, a Nessel spokeswoman said.

Larry Nassar, former sports doctor who admitted to molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts, appeared in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich. 

Larry Nassar, former sports doctor who admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts, appeared in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich. 
(Lansing State Journal via AP)

Earlier this year, Engler’s lawyer and an attorney in Nessel’s office were at odds over his availability to speak with investigators. The attorney general’s office had wanted to talk to Engler about campus changes after the sex-assault scandal involving Nassar, who molested female athletes under the guise of treatment. Engler was interim president for about a year until resigning amid fallout over remarks he made about some victims.

“We appreciate all the time and hard work the Attorney General’s office has put into their investigation over the past two years,” MSU spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant said Tuesday. “MSU has cooperated fully with the inquiry, including handing over all facts associated with the case.”

Guerrant said the school has been investigated and reviewed by more than a dozen other entities and governments. 

MICHIGAN STATE FINED $4.5M FOR FAILING TO RESPOND TO LARRY NASSAR SEXUAL ASSAULT COMPLAINTS

Though the probe has been paused, Nessel’s investigation continues into unspecified complaints against former U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team coach John Geddert, who owned and operated Twistars, a Lansing-area gym where Nassar offered treatments.

During Nassar’s 2018 sentencings, some victims complained Geddert was physically abusive and indifferent to injuries, and forced them to see Nassar. Geddert has insisted that he had “zero knowledge” of Nassar’s crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nassar is effectively serving life in prison for possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State and Twistars. Olympians said he also molested them in Texas and overseas.

It is unclear if or when the investigation into MSU will resume.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

PI firm claims Hunter Biden is subject of criminal probes, says whistleblower was on secret Ukraine flight

News WWNR -
0
A private investigation firm made a bizarre intervention in an Arkansas court case concerning custody of Hunter Biden's alleged love child Monday, claiming in an explosive filing that former...
Read more

Probe into Michigan State’s handling of Larry Nassar is suspended by AG

News WWNR -
0
Michigan’s Attorney General on Tuesday suspended an investigation into Michigan State University’s (MSU) handling of complaints against Larry Nassar, the disgraced former campus sports physician...
Read more

Rudy Giuliani raises eyebrows after calling himself ‘Former Attorney General of the United States’ on Facebook page

News WWNR -
0
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had critics scratching their heads on Tuesday after publicizing his Facebook page, where he referred to...
Read more

Barcelona to make attempt to sign Neymar from PSG in summer

News WWNR -
0
9:57 AM ETMoises LlorensSam MarsdenBarcelona will once again step up their attempts to sign Neymar next summer, sources have told ESPN.The Barca hierarchy...
Read more

Cuomo vetoes bill letting all judges officiate weddings – because some were Trump-appointed

News WWNR -
0
So much for reaching across the aisle.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

PI firm claims Hunter Biden is subject of criminal probes, says whistleblower was on secret Ukraine flight

WWNR -
0
A private investigation firm made a bizarre intervention in an Arkansas court case concerning custody of Hunter Biden's alleged love child Monday, claiming in an explosive filing that former...
Read more
News

Rudy Giuliani raises eyebrows after calling himself ‘Former Attorney General of the United States’ on Facebook page

WWNR -
0
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had critics scratching their heads on Tuesday after publicizing his Facebook page, where he referred to...
Read more
News

Barcelona to make attempt to sign Neymar from PSG in summer

WWNR -
0
9:57 AM ETMoises LlorensSam MarsdenBarcelona will once again step up their attempts to sign Neymar next summer, sources have told ESPN.The Barca hierarchy...
Read more
News

Cuomo vetoes bill letting all judges officiate weddings – because some were Trump-appointed

WWNR -
0
So much for reaching across the aisle.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to...
Read more
News

AOC rails against Buttigieg for being ‘funded by billionaires’ after accepting campaign donation from Tom Steyer

WWNR -
0
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticized South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg over the weekend for holding a fundraiser at what has been called the...
Read more
News

Iran starts new development on heavy water nuclear reactor, official says

WWNR -
0
Iran has begun operating a secondary circuit at one of its heavy water nuclear reactors as part of its efforts to redesign under...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap