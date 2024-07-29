Program creates jobs for West Virginians to stay in their communities

Nadia Ramlagan

When asked, Lindsey Crittendon describes Huntington, West Virginia as “home.” She uses that word to orient her from a geographical perspective, but also to convey the general feeling of the small city that sits on the Ohio River, at a point where West Virginia connects with neighboring Kentucky and Ohio.



“Everybody knows everybody,” she said of her hometown. “It’s a very tight-knit community…I think it’s the most beautiful place on Earth.”



Huntington’s position among the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains certainly offers a scenic backdrop for a city supported by a diverse economy, including the country’s second-busiest inland port, a strong manufacturing sector, as well as robust healthcare, education, and transportation industries. Even with all of its strengths, Huntington — and West Virginia as a whole — is often misunderstood by those who don’t live there, according to Crittendon. She said their capabilities are often underestimated or pegged to certain blue-collar industries.



“When I was growing up, whenever I would talk to someone that wasn’t from here, I would get questions like, ‘Do you all wear shoes?’” Crittendon said. “I think maybe there are a lot of misconceptions about West Virginia and its people.”



But those who live here know the real story of hardworking communities looking to build a life in the state they love. To provide hometown opportunities for a local population that sometimes has to look beyond state lines for employment, NewForce, a fully remote and tuition-free coding school, is investing in training a budding West Virginia tech workforce. The six-month program is part of Generation WV and utilizes funding from the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities initiative and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal stimulus package approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Crittendon, a former social worker, is a graduate of the program. She landed a job right out of the academy and has since progressed to become a lead software engineer with a different company, Booz Allen Hamilton, a management consulting services company based in McLean, Virginia with an office right in Huntington.



“The NewForce program has drawn a lot of attention to the talent that’s in the area and has actually brought jobs here,” Crittendon said, using her experience as an example. “I can really see West Virginia becoming a second Silicon Valley. We have a lot of underappreciated, undervalued talent that I really think translates really well to tech.”



It is the hardworking spirit of those living in West Virginia that Crittendon believes acts as a valuable foundation for tech-based careers. From coal miners to farmers to steel workers, Crittendon said West Virginians have a unique discipline and an enviable drive to do a job and do it right.







“If I could describe West Virginians in one word, it would be ‘tenacity.’ So, absolutely, when I think of West Virginia, I think of hard workers,” she said.



Part of the novelty of the NewForce program is the mock-work environment it establishes for its students. To best prepare the students for the current tech workforce, the program has students build applications for a pretend company. At times, they work in teams, and despite being remote, they move through the program as a cohort — engaging in a virtual classroom for seven hours every weekday over the six-month program.



Once they graduate, they’re qualified to work as web developers or junior, full-stack software developers, and they receive assistance with job placement, which is how Crittendon discovered her first opportunity in the field.



For Crittendon, the transition from social worker to software engineer has similarities despite sounding like a drastic departure. With social work, she loved solving people’s problems and helping them navigate solutions. As a software engineer, she feels like she’s doing the same thing in a new way that allows her to give back and continue to live in the community she loves.



“It gives me a strong sense of pride,” Crittendon said of being able to donate her newfound skills to an organization within her community that supports underprivileged children. “If I can use my skills that I have developed to benefit my community directly from my home, rather than fleeing from it, I have a lot of pride in that.”