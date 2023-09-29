Protecting Paint Creek: West Virginia Turnpike Reopened Following Crash

CHARLESTON, WV – UPDATE. The West Virginia Turnpike, shut down northbound late into the night following a tractor-trailer wreck at mile marker 62, near the Mossy exit, reopened at 12:15 a.m.



“The site was contained almost immediately and our crews were able to bring in heavy equipment and dam up the area to prevent it from getting into Paint Creek,” said Jeff Miller, Parkways Director.



The truck, carrying ammonium nitrate, crashed on the Turnpike early on the morning of September 28, 2023. Southbound lanes reopened a little after 9:30 a.m, but northbound lanes remained closed. An updated estimate for reopening northbound, of 9:00 p.m., was further complicated by difficulty safely removing the mangled tanker.



At 12:15 a.m., crews who had worked all day and into the night were successful as they worked with precision to reopen the road while continuing to protect Paint Creek. Clean up work will continue today, with the Turnpike open during cleanup.