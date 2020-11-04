Protesters gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in DC

Waves of demonstrators gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night amidst a strong police presence and reports of one minor scuffle.

Local news outlets report that hundreds of demonstrators were present as they planned to watch the state-by-state results of the 2020 election. Black Lives Matter Plaza is located near the White House.

There were reports of a small skirmish earlier on Tuesday evening, which allegedly broke out after protesters did not comply with orders to move a vehicle that was illegally parked.

There are some reports that one arrest was made, which have not been verified by Fox News.

Demonstrations could carry on past Tuesday as a winner in the presidential race may not be declared for days.

As previously reported by Fox News, a group of protesters has been holding training events for planned demonstrations on the night of the election – specifically around scenarios where President Trump refuses to concede should he lose the election.

Shutdown D.C., which characterizes its planned movement as an “uprising,” called for potentially blockading the White House, blocking traffic, shutting down government office buildings and even Amazon fulfillment centers.

Action that is encouraged by the group includes boycotts, strikes, slowdowns – and refusal to “purposefully avoid tension with authorities.”

Responding to Fox News, the FBI said its standard practice is to neither confirm nor deny an investigation. The agency did say it has been working well in advance of Nov. 3 with federal, state and local partners to “gather and analyze intelligence to determine whether individuals might be motivated to take violent action for any reason.”

