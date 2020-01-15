44.8 F
Protesters throw eggs, jostle outgoing Guatemalan president – witness

Guatemala’s former President Jimmy Morales arrives at a hotel, a temporary headquarters of Central America’s regional parliament, for his sworn in as a new member, in Guatemala City, Guatemala January 14, 2020. Picture taken January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – Protesters surrounded outgoing Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales late on Tuesday, throwing eggs at him and his vice president as they sought to take up new posts that bring immunity from prosecution, just hours after leaving office.

Protesters yelling “Murderer” jostled Morales’ police detail and let off a loud firework as he tried to reach a hotel that is the temporary headquarters of Central America’s regional parliament, a Reuters witness said.

Moments later he was stuck by a plastic object and the eggs.

Morales and former Vice President Jafeth Cabrera were on their way to be sworn in as new members of the regional parliament when protesters blocked their entry to the hotel.

Until they take their oaths of office in the new roles, they are exposed to the possibility of arrest.

Morales was immune from prosecution while president. He has previously been investigated over accusations of campaign finance violations.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Clarence Fernandez

