PSC Approves APCo/WPCo Renewable Generation Facilities

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission today approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Companies’ request for cost recovery of two purchase and sales agreements for renewable generation facilities, Amherst solar facility and Top Hat wind facility, and a purchased power agreement for the Horsepen solar facility. Amherst Solar Facility, a 4.875 MW solar facility in Amherst County, Virginia, is expected to be the first of the facilities in service; and Top Hat Wind Facility, a 204 MW wind project in Logan County, Illinois, is estimated to be in service in December 2024.

The Companies argued that the agreements were necessary because Nucor, a large industrial customer committed to building in West Virginia, requires that 20% of its energy sources, or approximately 400,000 megawatt hours per year, come from renewables.

The Commission’s Consumer Advocate Group, West Virginia Energy Users Group and the West Virginia Coal Association were intervenors in the case.

Additional information, including documents filed in the case and the full Commission Order, is available on the Commission’s website www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No 22-0044-E-PC.