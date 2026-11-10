PSC Approves Timeline for Possible Appalachian Power Acquisition of Black Diamond Power

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Public Service Commission has accepted a proposed timeline outlining steps toward a potential acquisition of Black Diamond Power Company by Appalachian Power Company.

In an order issued November 6, the commission approved a schedule submitted by Appalachian Power that establishes target dates for due diligence, development of an acquisition plan, negotiation of a purchase agreement and the filing of a joint petition seeking regulatory approval of the transaction.

Black Diamond Power provides electric service to approximately 4,886 customers in Clay, Raleigh and Wyoming counties. The commission’s investigation into the utility began in 2025 after commission staff raised concerns regarding the adequacy and reasonableness of service being provided to customers.

Under the schedule accepted by regulators, Black Diamond’s responses to Appalachian Power’s due diligence requests are due by November 20. A draft asset purchase agreement is expected by December 18, with final execution anticipated by February 19, 2027. A joint petition seeking approval of the acquisition is targeted for March 1, 2027. If approved, the transaction could close within 60 to 90 days following a commission order.

Commission members said the timeline establishes reasonable target dates for evaluating and potentially completing the acquisition while providing continued oversight of the process. The order also requires Appalachian Power and Black Diamond to file status reports every 30 days updating the commission on progress toward the proposed deadlines.

The commission emphasized that while adjustments may become necessary, both companies are expected to make every reasonable effort to meet the proposed schedule.