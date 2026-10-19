PSC Rewrites Power Generation Rules After Public Pushback; Ratepayer Protections Strengthened

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginians for Energy Freedom coalition is applauding major revisions to proposed power generation rules issued by the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC), saying the changes better protect families and businesses from higher electricity costs.

The PSC released its updated rules on October 15, revising how the state will implement House Bill 2014, the Power Generation and Consumption Act. The legislation directs the PSC to oversee electric generating capacity and encourage the use of existing power plants when doing so benefits ratepayers. But the initial draft raised alarms among consumer advocates, utilities, and residents who feared the rules could force coal‑fired plants to run even when cheaper electricity was available on the regional market.

Concerns Raised — and Addressed

Stakeholders warned that the original proposal could lead to higher monthly bills by:

Suggesting power plants operate at a minimum 69% capacity factor , regardless of market conditions

, regardless of market conditions Encouraging utilities to self‑schedule generation , even when cheaper power was available

, even when cheaper power was available Adding reporting requirements that could create unnecessary costs

More than 170 West Virginians submitted comments through the WV4EF coalition, and many attended the PSC’s September 28 hearing to voice concerns.

The revised rules now clarify that the 69% capacity factor is not a mandatory operating requirement, and they scale back self‑scheduling provisions — changes that align more closely with the Legislature’s intent and with economic decision‑making that prioritizes ratepayers.

“Nearly all parties raised similar ratepayer impact concerns and this draft addresses many of those concerns,” said Emmett Pepper, policy director at Energy Efficient West Virginia.

Coalition: Progress Made, But More Work Ahead

WV4EF members say the revisions show the PSC listened to public feedback — but they also stress that the Legislature must continue putting affordability first as it reviews the rules.

“West Virginians are already struggling with some of the highest electricity burdens in the country,” said Caity Coyne, Coalition Manager for WV4EF. “We appreciate that the Commission listened… As these rules move to the Legislature, we urge lawmakers to put ratepayers first.”

The coalition emphasized that public participation played a critical role in shaping the revised rules and must remain central as the process continues.

Environmental and Public Health Concerns Remain

Some organizations say the revisions still fall short of fully protecting families from unnecessary costs and pollution.

“These proposed rules… do not go far enough,” said Lani Wean, West Virginia Field Organizer for Moms Clean Air Force. “Families need the PSC to protect our communities from unnecessary power generation costs while considering increased exposure to harmful pollution.”

Wean urged lawmakers to strengthen transparency between regulators, utilities, and ratepayers, and to prioritize public health over corporate interests.

Next Stop: Legislative Review

The PSC has submitted the revised rules to the Legislature, where lawmakers will have another opportunity to refine protections for consumers. WV4EF and partner organizations say they will continue monitoring the process and advocating for policies that keep electricity affordable and ensure utilities make economically sound decisions.