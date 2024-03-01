PSC sets hearings for Beckley Water rate case

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has scheduled a public comment hearing and an evidentiary hearing for Beckley Water Company’s rate case. The public comment hearing will be held immediately preceding the evidentiary hearing. The proceedings will be held at the Tamarack Conference Center, Ballroom C in Beckley on March 15, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the case in person should be prepared to speak before the evidentiary hearing begins. Alternately, they may file written comments online at www.psc.state.wv.us by clicking on Submit a Comment, then following the prompts for Formal Case. You may also send written comments to: Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323. Comments may also be filed online.

Beckley Water has requested increased rates and charges that will produce approximately $4,702,291 annually, an increase of 30.91 percent. The proposal represents an increase for first rate step of approximately $9.25 monthly for the average residential customer in most of its service areas and $4.61 after completion of a pending construction project. Other customer classes, including its resale customers, will see similar percentage increases.

No increase in rates and charges will go into effect until authorized and approved by the Public Service Commission. The deadline for a final order in this case is June 24, 2024.

More information on this case can be found on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access Case No. 23-0732-W-42T.