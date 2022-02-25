PSC Sets New Rates for WVAW

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia increased rates for the water and sewer customers of West Virginia American Water Company (WVAW) by approximately $13.4 million or 8%. The Company originally requested an annual increase of water rates of $40.48 million and an annual increase of $340,289, or 31%, in sewer rates. Today’s Order grants a base rate increase of $23.3 million for water rates, which includes a roll-in of a Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) of approximately $9.9 million that customers are already paying in their monthly bills. The Commission also approved an annual increase of the Company’s sewer operations of $259,000. Since the DSIC is already being charged to customers, the net of the base rate increase will be approximately 8%. A residential water customer using 3,100 gallons per month will see their monthly bill increase by approximately $4.58. An average residential sewer customer will see an increase of approximately $5.75.

The Commission also implemented a special reduced rate for residential services. Rates for residential customers who currently receive benefits from Social Security Supplemental Security Income, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, TANF Unemployed Parent Program or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (if 60 or older) will not be increased.

“Safe reliable water and sewer service requires investment in infrastructure. As a result, it is necessary to occasionally raise rates,” stated PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “However, the Commission is very concerned about the trend of rising rates and the short periods between base rate cases. The Company should continue to replace aging infrastructure and working with troubled systems without the need for another base rate filing for at least three years, if not more.”

The Kanawha County Commission, West Virginia Energy Users Group and the Consumer Advocate Division intervened in these cases. WVAW has approximately 167,000 water customers in 19 counties and 1,113 sewer customers in Fayette County.

Additional information, including Final Orders, are available on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case Nos. 21-0368-WS-D; 21-0369-W-42T and 21-0370-S-42T.