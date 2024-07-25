PSC to hold evidentiary and public comment hearings August 12

for APCo Expanded Net Energy Cost case

CHARLESTON – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has scheduled August 12 as the date for the evidentiary hearing and public comment hearing for Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company’s Expanded Net Energy Cost case. The companies have requested an additional $20.4 million in annual revenue.

Theevidentiary hearing in this case starts at 9:00 a.m. Monday, August 12 at PSC headquarters, 201 Brooks St., Charleston. The public comment hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. that evening. Anyone who wishes to comment may do so telephonically through the Microsoft Teams app via the internet, or in person at PSC headquarters. Persons wishing to comment in person are not required to register, but should plan to arrive at PSC headquarters before 5:30 p.m. on August 12.

Those intending to comment remotely should register with the Commission by 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 9. Registration may be made through the Microsoft Teams meeting link at https://bit.ly/4cL43cH. You may also register by calling (304) 340-0836 (Karen Hall) or (304) 340-0820 (Andrew Gallagher); or by emailing khall@psc.state.wv.us or agallagher@psc.state.wv.us.

Written comments are always welcome and should be submitted to Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323 or online at www.psc.state.wv.us by clicking on “Submit A Comment” in the left column and following the directions for “Formal Comment.” All written comments should be marked with Case No. 24-0413-E-ENEC.

Interested persons may also attend the hearings in person or watch them via webcast. Access the webcast by clicking “Commission Webcast” on the left side of the Commission’s website homepage. The hearings will also be livestreamed on the Commission’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@WVPSC.

More information on this case can be found at www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access Case No. 24-0413-E-ENEC.