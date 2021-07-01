PSC to Hold Public Comment Hearing on the Proposed Sale of Mountaineer Gas Company

CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) The Public Service Commission is holding a public comment hearing regarding the proposed acquisition of Mountaineer Gas Company by UGI Corporation. The public comment hearing will be held in person at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Commission’s main hearing room at 201 Brooks Street in Charleston. Interested members of the public are welcomed to attend.

Those who want to make their thoughts known to the Commission but choose not to participate in a public comment hearing may send a letter to the Commission at 201 Brooks Street, Charleston, WV 25301 or they can submit a comment on the Commission’s website.

“The Commissioners are very interested in what the public thinks about the issues we decide in cases,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “We provide several ways for customers to comment on the cases in front of us and actively encourage customers to be part of the process.”

Intervenors in this case include the Consumer Advocate Division; West Virginia Laborers District Counsel; Equitrans; The Proctor & Gamble Manufacturing Company; West Virginia Energy Users Group; CNG Services, LLC and Interstate Gas Supply; and, Direct Energy Business Marketing, LLC.

More information, including documents filed in this case and the full procedural schedule, may be found on the Commission website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 21-0043-G-PC.