24.6 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 7:30pm

PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir abandoned because of alleged racism

By WWNR
NewsSports



The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after players from both sides walked off the pitch on Tuesday, alleging a match official used a racial slur against the Turkish side’s assistant coach.

Players from the Turkish team were furious, saying fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racist term against assistant coach Pierre Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off with a red card at Parc des Princes. Match referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania had shown Webo the red card.

“Our assistant coach, Pierre Webo has been sent off with a ‘racist’ word by the 4th official ref. of the match. Match has stopped for a while,” Istanbul Basaksehir said on the club’s official Twitter feed.

The State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted the Basaksehir club’s president as saying the players would not go back onto the field as long as the fourth referee was still there.

“Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended,” European football’s governing body UEFA said in a statement.

“After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official.

“UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course.”

The fourth official Sebastian Coltescu was speaking Romanian, with TV footage showing him saying, ‘The black one over there. Go and check who he is. The black one over there, it’s not possible to act like that’ after Webo had vehemently protested against a refereeing decision.

“Why he say negro?”, Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba repeatedly asked match referee Hategan as confusion reigned on the touchline in the Group H match.

TV footage also showed PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe saying “Is he serious? We are heading in. We’re heading in. That’s it, we’re heading in.”

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter he believed UEFA would take the necessary steps.

“We are unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sports and in all areas of life,” he wrote.

Basaksehir posted UEFA’s ‘No to Racism’ banner on Twitter, a post that was retweeted by PSG on their own official account. The match will now be replayed on Wednesday at 12.55 p.m ET.

Information from Reuters was added to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump's election-fraud claims push Arizona GOP to ask voters if they are 'willing' to die for results

News WWNR -
0
The Arizona Republican Party released&#2013266080;a tweet Tuesday asking voters if they were â€œwillingâ€ to give their lives to overturn the results of the 2020 November...
Read more

PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir abandoned because of alleged racism

News WWNR -
0
The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after players from both sides walked off the pitch on Tuesday,...
Read more

UK, Germany, France calls Iran nuclear moves ‘deeply worrying’

News WWNR -
0
The U.K., Germany and France on Monday released a statement calling recent moves by Iran in relation to its nuclear program “deeply worrying”...
Read more

Los Angeles bar owner on NBC News’ deceptive edit of viral video: ‘The truth is the truth’

News WWNR -
0
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill owner Angela Marsden on Tuesday brushed off NBC News’ out-of-context coverage of her viral video and stressed that...
Read more

Miragen: Viridian Therapeutics Acquisition Offers Good Speculative Entry Opportunity (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Money WWNR -
0
Miragen (NASDAQ:MGEN) is a small biotech company that has been focusing in recent years on its micro RNA modulation program, with two candidate...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump's election-fraud claims push Arizona GOP to ask voters if they are 'willing' to die for results

WWNR -
0
The Arizona Republican Party released&#2013266080;a tweet Tuesday asking voters if they were â€œwillingâ€ to give their lives to overturn the results of the 2020 November...
Read more
News

UK, Germany, France calls Iran nuclear moves ‘deeply worrying’

WWNR -
0
The U.K., Germany and France on Monday released a statement calling recent moves by Iran in relation to its nuclear program “deeply worrying”...
Read more
News

Los Angeles bar owner on NBC News’ deceptive edit of viral video: ‘The truth is the truth’

WWNR -
0
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill owner Angela Marsden on Tuesday brushed off NBC News’ out-of-context coverage of her viral video and stressed that...
Read more
Money

Miragen: Viridian Therapeutics Acquisition Offers Good Speculative Entry Opportunity (NASDAQ:MGEN)

WWNR -
0
Miragen (NASDAQ:MGEN) is a small biotech company that has been focusing in recent years on its micro RNA modulation program, with two candidate...
Read more
video
News

Kevin McCarthy breaks down how $8.3B coronavirus funding will be spent

WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy breaks down how the White House is tackling the outbreak and how Congress is planning to deal with...
Read more
News

Chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed: Coronavirus vaccine is safe, effective

WWNR -
0
Dr. Moncef Slaoui said the coronavirus vaccines spearheaded by Operation Warp Speed were "safe and effective" on Tuesday, as he sought to address...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap