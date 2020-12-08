PSG vs. Istanbul Basaksehir abandoned because of alleged racism

The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after players from both sides walked off the pitch on Tuesday, alleging a match official used a racial slur against the Turkish side’s assistant coach.

Players from the Turkish team were furious, saying fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racist term against assistant coach Pierre Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off with a red card at Parc des Princes. Match referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania had shown Webo the red card.

“Our assistant coach, Pierre Webo has been sent off with a ‘racist’ word by the 4th official ref. of the match. Match has stopped for a while,” Istanbul Basaksehir said on the club’s official Twitter feed.

The State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted the Basaksehir club’s president as saying the players would not go back onto the field as long as the fourth referee was still there.

“Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended,” European football’s governing body UEFA said in a statement.

“After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official.

“UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course.”

The fourth official Sebastian Coltescu was speaking Romanian, with TV footage showing him saying, ‘The black one over there. Go and check who he is. The black one over there, it’s not possible to act like that’ after Webo had vehemently protested against a refereeing decision.

“Why he say negro?”, Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba repeatedly asked match referee Hategan as confusion reigned on the touchline in the Group H match.

TV footage also showed PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe saying “Is he serious? We are heading in. We’re heading in. That’s it, we’re heading in.”

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter he believed UEFA would take the necessary steps.

“We are unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sports and in all areas of life,” he wrote.

Basaksehir posted UEFA’s ‘No to Racism’ banner on Twitter, a post that was retweeted by PSG on their own official account. The match will now be replayed on Wednesday at 12.55 p.m ET.

Information from Reuters was added to this report