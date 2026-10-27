Public Hearings Begin on Proposed Raleigh County School Closures

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Community members are making their voices heard as the Raleigh County Board of Education begins a series of public hearings on a proposal to close two elementary schools in the county.

The board is considering the closure of Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School and Mabscott Elementary School as part of its ongoing review of school facilities and enrollment needs.

During the first public hearing, parents, students and educators expressed concerns about the impact the proposed closures could have on local communities. Speakers highlighted worries about students being separated from longtime teachers and classmates, as well as the loss of neighborhood schools that have served generations of families.

Several students and teachers addressed board members directly, emphasizing the relationships built within their school communities and the role those schools play beyond education. Faculty members said the schools provide a sense of stability and connection for students and families.

According to school officials, additional public hearings will be held before a final decision is reached. Board members are expected to review public input and other factors before voting on the proposal.

Under the current proposal, both schools could close at the end of the 2026-27 school year. The board is expected to make a final determination following the completion of the public hearing process.

School officials say community feedback will remain an important part of the decision-making process as discussions continue.