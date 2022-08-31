Public invited to explore historic Raleigh powerhouse Sept. 10

Beckley, WV – The public is invited to explore the iconic Raleigh powerhouse near Beckley, West Virginia, during a free open house sponsored by Foxfire Realty and the Raleigh County Historical Society.

Declared eligible for the National Register of Historic Places in early August, the iconic building was the source of electricity for the company-owned community of Raleigh and its mines from 1906 until 1950.

The brick-and-stone building may best be known locally for swastikas that decorate a course around its sides. A good luck symbol when the building was built, the Nazis appropriated a version of the symbol in 1920, resulting in its widespread association with hatred.

The National Coal Heritage Authority will also provide exhibits on mining history during the event. The building is at 1050 Burmeister Ave., Beckley, WV 25801.

The open house will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, September 10. For more information, contact David Sibray at 304-575-7390 or dsibray@gmail.com.