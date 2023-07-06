Public Service Commission meets with representatives from Optimum, formerly known as Suddenlink regarding compliance.

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will have an informal meeting with representatives from Optimum, formerly known as Suddenlink, on July 20 at 1:00 p.m. in the main hearing room at Commission headquarters, 201 Brooks Street, Charleston.

The purpose of the meeting is for Optimum to inform the Commission regarding its compliance with the Commission final order issued on May 25, 2022.

This is the case in which the Commission levied a fine of more than $2.24 million against the company and required that those funds be returned to its customers. The order also required a call center be set up in West Virginia to serve the company’s customers.

This meeting is open to the public and to media.