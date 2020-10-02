54 F
Putin offers ‘sincere support’ to Trump after positive COVID-19 test

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his “sincere support in this difficult moment” to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after the two tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying that his “inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism” will help him cope.

BORIS JOHNSON WISHES TRUMP ‘SPEEDY RECOVERY’ FROM COVID-19

Putin wasn’t the only international well-wisher for the first couple.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife, Sara, “are thinking of President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump and wish our friend a full and speedy recovery.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Trump ally, wrote on Twitter: “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who survived COVID-19, also wished the president  a “speedy recovery.”

The news of Trump’s infection traveled internationally, dragging down stocks in London, Tokyo and Australia. U.S. stock futures fell 400 points on the announcement, which came just weeks before the November elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 



