Putin thanks Trump for intel that foiled attack in Russia, Moscow says

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Trump by phone for the U.S. providing information that helped thwart potential terrorist attacks, the Kremlin said.

Moscow initiated the phone call, in which the two leaders “discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to continue bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism,” the Kremlin said on Sunday. The White House didn’t immediately confirm the call.

Russian officials offered few details about the intelligence they said they received through U.S. Special Forces. Russia’s Federal Security Service, FSB, detained two Russian citizens on Friday who the agency said intended to carry out terrorist attacks in crowded places in St. Petersburg during the New Year, RIA Novosti, one of Russia’s official news agencies, reported.

“Information about the preparation of the crime was provided by U.S. intelligence,” the news agency reported. Another state news outlet, TASS, cited an FSB spokesman saying materials proving preparation of terrorist attacks were seized from the men.

FSB officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment about the nature of the alleged planned attacks or any role played by U.S. intelligence. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal probe into the case, TASS reported.

