QB Josh McCown was ready to step in as WR for banged-up Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Josh McCown is already juggling multiple jobs this season, serving as a backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and as an assistant coach for his sons’ high school team in North Carolina. He nearly added a third gig Monday night: wide receiver.

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed that the 40-year-old McCown would have been the next man in as the Eagles dealt with multiple injuries at receiver in a 23-17 comeback win over the New York Giants.

“Why can’t he? He’s active, he’s dressed,” Pederson said during his weekly appearance on Sports Radio 94.1 Tuesday. “He’s actually done that in a game before — in his career he has done that. Now, it has been about 10 years ago, but he has lined up as a receiver in an actual football game.”

With Nelson Agholor (knee) unable to play, the Eagles had just three receivers active Monday night: Alshon Jeffery, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward. They were down to two receivers when Jeffery left with a foot injury in the second quarter.

McCown had a non-quarterback helmet at the ready in the event that his number was called.

“We were ready to roll,” McCown told NBC Philadelphia. “Shoot, I was ready to get in and go. Obviously as a quarterback you know the offense.”

McCown filled the role of receiver once before — way back in 2006 against the New England Patriots when he was with the Detroit Lions. He caught two passes for 15 yards in that game and argues he should have had a third catch but was unfairly called for offensive pass interference. The legs might not be as spry as they were back then, but that wasn’t going to stop McCown.

“I’m not quite the option that JJ is or Greg, but we were kind of up against it a little bit, and just having a contingency plan was the main thing,” he said. “I was ready to roll.”



