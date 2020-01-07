26.4 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 7, 2020 3:06am

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Indonesia’s Aceh province: USGS

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


JAKARTA (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southwest of Indonesia’s Aceh province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday at a depth of 20.3 km, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency said on Twitter the quake had magnitude 6.4 and a depth of 13 km, adding that it did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

The have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Tom Hogue

