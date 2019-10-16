51.9 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 10:15am

Raiders LT Trent Brown accused of domestic violence

By WWNR
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has been accused of multiple acts of domestic violence against his girlfriend as part of a civil lawsuit filed earlier this week.

In the lawsuit, filed in Alameda County court in California and a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, the woman accuses Brown of slapping, punching and choking her on multiple occasions beginning in 2018. She says she has been “bruised, bloodied and battered” from the attacks and lived in fear of Brown.

The lawsuit says a police report was filed after a June 2019 incident in which Brown allegedly bruised the woman’s arm and slapped her.

According to the lawsuit, the two began dating in March 2017 and had a child together in January 2019. According to the woman, the couple had a “non-marital partnership agreement.”

After threatening to leave Brown with their child, Brown allegedly told the woman that “I’ll shoot yo ass in the f—ing head before you walk out that door with my son.”

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial and is seeking unspecified compensation, including punitive damages.

Brown signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders during the offseason. He has started in all five of Oakland’s games this season.

Based on the allegations, Brown could be subject to NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy.



