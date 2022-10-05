Raising Dough: Panera Bread Announces Annual Pink Ribbon Bagels

Proceeds to Benefit the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Philadelphia, PA – Pan American Panera Bread bakery-cafés owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group throughout West Virginia today announced the return of its annual Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraising campaign during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pink ribbon-shaped and baked fresh each morning by Panera’s bakers, the limited-time cherry-vanilla bagels feature a delicious combination of cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar. Pink ribbons have long been the symbol of breast cancer awareness.

A portion of proceeds from each Pink Ribbon Bagel sold will be donated to West Virginia Breast Health Initiativeto help lead the fight for a world without cancer. This limited-time bagel is available for rapid pick-up, delivery and catering from October 1-31. Guests can also round up at the register.

“Pan American Group is pleased to participate in Panera Bread’s Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraising campaign and support the fight against breast cancer,” said Kelly Cook, president of operations, Pan American Group. “Panera’s Pink Ribbon Bagels are a great way for our local communities to contribute to organizations with a very important mission.”

In 2021, Pan American Panera Bread Cafés owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group raised more than $47,000 during its Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraiser. Participating Pan American Panera Bread locations include those in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington and West Virginia. For more information about Panera Bread or the Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraising campaign, please visit PaneraBread.com.

About Panera Bread

Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No No list in the food in our U.S. bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don’t have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We’re also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of March 29, 2022, there were 2,117 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the US., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).