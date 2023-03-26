Raleigh and Fayette Counties among $9.7 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the award of 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grant projects for Federal Fiscal Year 2022, worth $9,734,552 in total, for projects in 22 counties.



“We’ve learned that investing in our cities, towns, and beautiful parks is one of the best ways to attract tourists and improve the daily lives of our residents,” Gov. Justice said. “This program provides millions of dollars to make some of the best places in West Virginia more accessible, which will also enhance visitation throughout the state. The positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts, and I couldn’t be prouder to approve these well-deserved initiatives.”



The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program are administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, walking paths, rail trails and more.



Projects with total funding (including sponsor funding):



TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROJECTS:

BOONE COUNTY

City of Madison

$806,215.00

Construction

Madison Riverside Drive Sidewalk Improvements



FAYETTE COUNTY

Babcock State Park

$145,945.00

Design and Construction

Babcock State Park Sewell Road Narrow Gauge Trail Bridge



City of Mount Hope

$375,000.00

Design and Construction

Mount Hope Sidewalk and Pedestrian Lighting Phase V



GREENBRIER COUNTY

Greenbrier River Trail Foundation

$764,941.25

Construction

Greenbrier River Trail Bridges Redecking



City of White Sulphur Springs

$875,000.00

Design and Construction

White Sulphur Springs West End Streetscape



HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

Town of Romney

$455,000.00

Construction

Romney North High Street Sidewalk Improvements



JEFFERSON COUNTY

Town of Bolivar

$750,000.00

Construction

Bolivar West Washington Street



City of Charles Town

$511,228.75

Construction

Charles Town South George Street Pedestrian Improvements



KANAWHA COUNTY

City of Nitro

$100,000.00

Construction

Nitro Second Avenue Streetscape



LOGAN COUNTY

Logan County Commission

$500,000.00

Construction

Hatfield Cemetery Trailhead



MERCER COUNTY

Mercer County Commission

$315,067.50

Construction

Mercer County Courthouse Sidewalk Restoration



City of Princeton

$152,460.00

Construction

Princeton Straley Avenue and North 8th Street Sidewalk



City of Princeton

$207,202.50

Construction

Princeton Thorn Street (North side) Sidewalk



MONONGALIA COUNTY

City of Morgantown

$300,000.00

Construction

Morgantown Walnut Streetscape



City of Morgantown

$508,000.00

Construction

Morgantown Municipal Airport Streetscape



West Virginia University

$1,250,000.00

Construction

West Virginia University Campus Connector Path



MONROE COUNTY and GREENBRIER COUNTY

Town of Alderson

$50,000.00

Design

Alderson Memorial Bridge Repairs



NICHOLAS COUNTY

City of Richwood

$200,000.00

Construction

Richwood City Sidewalks



POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Town of Hillsboro

$100,000.00

Design

Hillsboro Sidewalk



PRESTON COUNTY

Town of Bruceton Mills

$250,000.00

Construction

Bruceton Mills Sidewalk



PUTNAM COUNTY

Town of Poca

$325,000.00

Design and Construction

Poca Laurel Avenue Sidewalk Extension



TUCKER COUNTY

City of Parsons

$263,500.00

Design and Construction

Parsons Poplar Street Sidewalk Improvements



UPSHUR COUNTY

City of Buckhannon

$221,130.00

Design

Buckhannon Poundstone Riverwalk Trail Extension



WETZEL COUNTY

Town of Hundred

$300,000.00

Design and Construction

Hundred New Sidewalks Phase II



WOOD COUNTY

City of Vienna

$750,000.00

Construction

Vienna Grand Central Avenue Sidewalks



RECREATIONAL TRAILS PROGRAM PROJECTS:

FAYETTE COUNTY

Town of Ansted

$60,000.00

Design

Fox Branch Creek Trestle Improvements



GRANT COUNTY

Grant County Commission

$125,000.00

Construction

Petersburg River Park Hike and Bike Trail



HARDY COUNTY

Town of Wardensville

$50,000.00

Design

Wardensville Trail Design



KANAWHA COUNTY

Kanawha State Forest

$125,000.00

Design and Construction

Kanawha State Forest Johnson and Logtown Hollow Trail Repair



McDOWELL COUNTY

Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority

$150,000.00

Design and Construction

Indian Ridge Trail System Maintenance (Hatfield McCoy)



Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority

$150,000.00

Design and Construction

Pocahontas Trail System Maintenance (Hatfield McCoy)



Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority

$150,000.00

Design and Construction

Rockhouse Trail System Maintenance (Hatfield McCoy)



MONONGALIA COUNTY

Monongahela River Trails Conservancy

$260,000.00

Construction

Caperton Rail Trail Arboretum Section Trail Repair



Monongahela River Trails Conservancy

$220,000.00

Construction

Caperton Rail Trail Star City Repaving



PUTNAM COUNTY

City of Hurricane

$185,000.00

Design and Construction

Hurricane Meeks Mountain Trails



RALEIGH COUNTY

Piney Creek Watershed Association

$117,500.00

Design and Construction

Woodrow Wilson High School Wetland Boardwalk



WOOD COUNTY

North Bend Rails-To-Trails Foundation, Inc.

$100,000.00

Design

North Bend Rail Trail Surveying and Ditching



For additional information about Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program and grant application process, please visit transportation.wv.gov or dohgrants.wv.gov.