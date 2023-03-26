Raleigh and Fayette Counties among $9.7 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants across West Virginia

|CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today announced the award of 38 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grant projects for Federal Fiscal Year 2022, worth $9,734,552 in total, for projects in 22 counties.
“We’ve learned that investing in our cities, towns, and beautiful parks is one of the best ways to attract tourists and improve the daily lives of our residents,” Gov. Justice said. “This program provides millions of dollars to make some of the best places in West Virginia more accessible, which will also enhance visitation throughout the state. The positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts, and I couldn’t be prouder to approve these well-deserved initiatives.”
The West Virginia Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program are administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) and funded by the Federal Highway Administration. These grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, walking paths, rail trails and more.
Projects with total funding (including sponsor funding):
TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROJECTS:
BOONE COUNTY
City of Madison
$806,215.00
Construction
Madison Riverside Drive Sidewalk Improvements
FAYETTE COUNTY
Babcock State Park
$145,945.00
Design and Construction
Babcock State Park Sewell Road Narrow Gauge Trail Bridge
City of Mount Hope
$375,000.00
Design and Construction
Mount Hope Sidewalk and Pedestrian Lighting Phase V
GREENBRIER COUNTY
Greenbrier River Trail Foundation
$764,941.25
Construction
Greenbrier River Trail Bridges Redecking
City of White Sulphur Springs
$875,000.00
Design and Construction
White Sulphur Springs West End Streetscape
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
Town of Romney
$455,000.00
Construction
Romney North High Street Sidewalk Improvements
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Town of Bolivar
$750,000.00
Construction
Bolivar West Washington Street
City of Charles Town
$511,228.75
Construction
Charles Town South George Street Pedestrian Improvements
KANAWHA COUNTY
City of Nitro
$100,000.00
Construction
Nitro Second Avenue Streetscape
LOGAN COUNTY
Logan County Commission
$500,000.00
Construction
Hatfield Cemetery Trailhead
MERCER COUNTY
Mercer County Commission
$315,067.50
Construction
Mercer County Courthouse Sidewalk Restoration
City of Princeton
$152,460.00
Construction
Princeton Straley Avenue and North 8th Street Sidewalk
City of Princeton
$207,202.50
Construction
Princeton Thorn Street (North side) Sidewalk
MONONGALIA COUNTY
City of Morgantown
$300,000.00
Construction
Morgantown Walnut Streetscape
City of Morgantown
$508,000.00
Construction
Morgantown Municipal Airport Streetscape
West Virginia University
$1,250,000.00
Construction
West Virginia University Campus Connector Path
MONROE COUNTY and GREENBRIER COUNTY
Town of Alderson
$50,000.00
Design
Alderson Memorial Bridge Repairs
NICHOLAS COUNTY
City of Richwood
$200,000.00
Construction
Richwood City Sidewalks
POCAHONTAS COUNTY
Town of Hillsboro
$100,000.00
Design
Hillsboro Sidewalk
PRESTON COUNTY
Town of Bruceton Mills
$250,000.00
Construction
Bruceton Mills Sidewalk
PUTNAM COUNTY
Town of Poca
$325,000.00
Design and Construction
Poca Laurel Avenue Sidewalk Extension
TUCKER COUNTY
City of Parsons
$263,500.00
Design and Construction
Parsons Poplar Street Sidewalk Improvements
UPSHUR COUNTY
City of Buckhannon
$221,130.00
Design
Buckhannon Poundstone Riverwalk Trail Extension
WETZEL COUNTY
Town of Hundred
$300,000.00
Design and Construction
Hundred New Sidewalks Phase II
WOOD COUNTY
City of Vienna
$750,000.00
Construction
Vienna Grand Central Avenue Sidewalks
RECREATIONAL TRAILS PROGRAM PROJECTS:
FAYETTE COUNTY
Town of Ansted
$60,000.00
Design
Fox Branch Creek Trestle Improvements
GRANT COUNTY
Grant County Commission
$125,000.00
Construction
Petersburg River Park Hike and Bike Trail
HARDY COUNTY
Town of Wardensville
$50,000.00
Design
Wardensville Trail Design
KANAWHA COUNTY
Kanawha State Forest
$125,000.00
Design and Construction
Kanawha State Forest Johnson and Logtown Hollow Trail Repair
McDOWELL COUNTY
Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority
$150,000.00
Design and Construction
Indian Ridge Trail System Maintenance (Hatfield McCoy)
Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority
$150,000.00
Design and Construction
Pocahontas Trail System Maintenance (Hatfield McCoy)
Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority
$150,000.00
Design and Construction
Rockhouse Trail System Maintenance (Hatfield McCoy)
MONONGALIA COUNTY
Monongahela River Trails Conservancy
$260,000.00
Construction
Caperton Rail Trail Arboretum Section Trail Repair
Monongahela River Trails Conservancy
$220,000.00
Construction
Caperton Rail Trail Star City Repaving
PUTNAM COUNTY
City of Hurricane
$185,000.00
Design and Construction
Hurricane Meeks Mountain Trails
RALEIGH COUNTY
Piney Creek Watershed Association
$117,500.00
Design and Construction
Woodrow Wilson High School Wetland Boardwalk
WOOD COUNTY
North Bend Rails-To-Trails Foundation, Inc.
$100,000.00
Design
North Bend Rail Trail Surveying and Ditching
For additional information about Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program and grant application process, please visit transportation.wv.gov or dohgrants.wv.gov.