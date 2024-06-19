Raleigh and Fayette County among over $5M in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant awards

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $5,532,553.00 in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects statewide.



These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.



The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody.



These funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services (JCS) Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services (DAS).



Funds were awarded to the following:



Berkeley County Commission — $244,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Berkeley County.



Doddridge County Commission — $52,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Doddridge County.



Fayette County Commission — $196,280.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Fayette County.



Greenbrier County Commission — $270,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Greenbrier County.



Hampshire County Commission — $190,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton Counties.



Harrison County Commission — $100,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Harrison County.



Jefferson County Commission — $155,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Jefferson County.



Kanawha County Commission — $155,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Kanawha County.



Logan County Commission — $475,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.



Marion County Commission — $120,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marion County.



Marshall County Commission — $300,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties.



Mason County Commission — $134,522.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mason County.



McDowell County Commission — $150,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in McDowell County.



Mercer County Commission — $287,500.00

These funds will be utilized for for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mercer County.



Mineral County Commission — $190,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Mineral and Grant Counties.



Monongalia County Commission — $197,893.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Monongalia County.



Morgan County Commission — $120,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Morgan County.



Nicholas County Commission — $109,619.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.



Pocahontas County Commission — $51,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.



Preston County Commission — $100,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Preston County.



Putnam County Commission — $130,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Putnam County.



Raleigh County Commission — $192,277.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Raleigh County.



Randolph County Commission — $100,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections

program in Randolph County.



Summers County Commission — $161,962.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Summers and Monroe Counties.



Taylor County Commission — $120,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Taylor and Barbour Counties.



Tucker County Commission — $168,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Tucker County.



Upshur County Commission — $161,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Upshur and Lewis Counties.



Wayne County Commission — $450,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wayne and Cabell Counties.



Wood County Commission — $320,500.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wood, Jackson, Roane, Pleasants, and Ritchie Counties.



Wyoming County Commission — $130,000.00

These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Wyoming County.



Gov. Justice also announced two additional awards, including: $150,000 for the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services, which will be used hire a statewide Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) project coordinator.$100,000 for the West Virginia CASA Association, which is responsible for providing resources, support, and technical assistance to 10 local CASA programs throughout West Virginia.