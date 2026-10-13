Raleigh County Agencies to Conduct Simulated School Bus Rollover Following Last Month’s Real Crash

GLEN DANIEL, W.Va. — Raleigh County emergency crews and school officials will conduct a full‑scale simulated school bus rollover on Wednesday, October 14, just weeks after a real bus crash in the county left several students and the driver injured.

The training exercise, organized by the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center and Raleigh County Schools, begins at 9 a.m. at the Liberty High School baseball field. Multiple agencies — including local fire departments, law enforcement, EMS crews, school transportation personnel, and students from the Academy of Careers and Technology — will participate.

Officials say the drill is designed to strengthen coordination between responders and sharpen skills in passenger rescue, medical triage, and inter‑agency communication. The scenario mirrors the type of incident crews faced late last month, when a Raleigh County school bus rolled over an embankment and into a home, injuring the driver and several special‑needs students. That crash prompted renewed focus on emergency readiness and response speed.

Organizers say Wednesday’s simulation will help ensure agencies are prepared “when seconds matter,” especially during high‑risk transportation incidents involving children.

Parking for attendees is available behind Liberty High School. If that lot fills, overflow parking will be directed to Trap Hill Middle School.