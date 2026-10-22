Raleigh County Board of Education Schedules Additional Public Hearings on Proposed Elementary School Closure

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The Raleigh County Board of Education will hold additional public hearings later this month regarding a proposal to close Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School and redistribute students among three existing elementary schools.

According to the board’s meeting notice, a special meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2026, with hearings taking place at both Woodrow Wilson High School and Bradley Elementary School.

The proposal under consideration would close Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School and merge affected students into Bradley Elementary School, Maxwell Hill Elementary School, and Stanaford Elementary School.

The first public hearing will begin at 4 p.m. in the auditorium at Woodrow Wilson High School. Community members will have an opportunity to provide comments and ask questions regarding the proposal.

If the hearing is not completed by 7 p.m., it will be adjourned and continued on November 2, 2026, at 3 p.m. at the same location.

A second public hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Bradley Elementary School. School officials say the additional hearing is intended to give residents another opportunity to participate in the public comment process.

Should the Bradley hearing extend beyond 11 p.m., the meeting will be recessed and reconvened on November 2, 2026, at 9 p.m. at Bradley Elementary School.

The proposed closure has generated significant community interest as families, teachers and local residents weigh the potential impact on students, transportation, school capacity and neighborhood identity.

State law requires county boards of education to conduct public hearings before taking action on school closure proposals. Feedback collected during the hearings will be reviewed by board members before any final decision is made.

School officials encourage residents who wish to speak on the proposal to attend one of the scheduled hearings and participate in the public comment process.

Hearing Schedule

Monday, October 26, 2026

Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium

Public Hearing Begins: 4:00 p.m.

Topic: Proposed closure of Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School

Continuation Date (if needed): November 2 at 3:00 p.m.

Bradley Elementary School Gymnasium

Public Hearing Begins: 7:30 p.m.

Topic: Proposed closure of Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School

Continuation Date (if needed): November 2 at 9:00 p.m.

The Raleigh County Board of Education has not yet taken final action on the proposal. Any decision regarding the future of Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School would occur following completion of the public hearing process and board review of community input.