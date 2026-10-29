Raleigh County Board of Education to Continue Public Hearings on School Closure Proposal

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Raleigh County Board of Education will continue public hearings next week regarding the proposed closure of Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School.

According to the agenda released by the board, reconvened public hearings are scheduled for Monday, November 2, 2026, at two locations. The first hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at Stanaford Elementary School Gymnasium, followed by a second hearing at 7:30 p.m. at Maxwell Hill Elementary School Gymnasium.

The hearings will focus on the proposal to close Cranberry-Prosperity Elementary School and merge its students into Bradley Elementary School, Maxwell Hill Elementary School, and Stanaford Elementary School.

Community members, parents, school employees, and concerned residents will have another opportunity to provide input as board members continue gathering public feedback before making a decision on the proposal.

The meetings will also be streamed live through the Raleigh County Schools YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person.

The proposed closure has generated significant public interest and discussion throughout Raleigh County as residents weigh concerns involving student enrollment, transportation, educational opportunities, and the future of the affected schools.