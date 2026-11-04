Raleigh County Board of Education to Hold Public Hearings on Proposed Mabscott Elementary Closure Friday November 6th.

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Raleigh County Board of Education will hold two public hearings Friday, November 6, to discuss a proposal to close Mabscott Elementary School and merge its students into the existing Crescent Elementary and Hollywood Elementary schools.

The proposal also calls for relocating the Severe Disabilities Program currently housed at Hollywood Elementary School to Beckley Elementary School.

Both hearings will take place in the Hollywood Elementary School gymnasium.

The first hearing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., with a second hearing beginning at 5:30 p.m.

If the first hearing does not conclude by 5:20 p.m., it will be adjourned and continued Monday, November 9, at 8 p.m. at the same location.

If the second hearing does not conclude by 11 p.m., it will continue Monday, November 9, at 9 p.m., also at Hollywood Elementary.

The hearings will address the proposed consolidation and relocation of the special education program.

The Board of Education has not announced a final decision on the proposal in the meeting agenda.

Public Hearing Information

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Friday, November 6, 2026 Location: Hollywood Elementary School Gymnasium

Hollywood Elementary School Gymnasium First Hearing: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Second Hearing: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Possible Continuation: Monday, November 9, at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively

The hearings provide an opportunity for the proposed changes to be considered publicly before any final action.