Raleigh County Commission on Aging restarts programs as

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging has announced the reopening of the Senior Center in
Beckley.
This reopening will take place in four stages.
Stage 1 Monday, June 7 — limited opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The dining room will reopen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are necessary. Seniors will be
screened for Covid before entering. Masks will be available upon request.
Grab-N-Go will change to an indoor Grab-N-Go through the dining room only.
Adult day care will be reopening on Tuesday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stage 2 Monday, June 21 The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The dining room will open to full capacity. No reservations required.
The computer room will reopen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The exercise room will reopen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Stage 3 Tuesday, July 6 The history and Bible classes will resume.
The exercise class and line dancing will resume.
Stage 4 Monday, July 19 Transportation to the center as well as to the grocery store will
resume. Satellite centers will reopen at this time.