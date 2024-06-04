Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver Dies.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Flags are flying at half-staff at the Raleigh County Courthouse in Beckley in memory of Dave Tolliver.

The president of the Raleigh County Commission died Monday of an apparent heart attack. He was 76.

Tolliver was first elected to the Commission in 2010 and was re-elected Commission President earlier this year. Before that, he worked for the city of Beckley Fire Department for 28 and a half years, served on the State Fire Commission for 16 years, and worked as a school bus driver for Raleigh County for 10 years.

Tolliver was praised for his efforts to improve the county’s infrastructure, particularly by extending clean water and sewer service throughout the county.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released a statement praising Tolliver for his service to the people of Raleigh County and the Mountain State.

“Gayle and I are devastated to learn of the passing of our dear friend and longtime West Virginia public servant, Dave Tolliver. For more than a decade, Dave was devoted to serving the people of Raleigh County and the entire Mountain State. He was tirelessly dedicated to improving Raleigh County’s critical infrastructure, especially in helping to ensure all residents had access to clean, safe water. Dave was compassionate, honest, and widely respected by all and I am grateful to have known him. Our hearts and prayers are with his wife, Pat, their two children, Tammi and Kevin, and all of his loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss.”

Tolliver’s family released a statement expressing their sincere gratitude for all of the love and support from the community. They said Tolliver truly loved serving the people of Raleigh County and will be sorely missed by friends and family.

Tolliver is survived by his wife Pat, children Tammi and Kevin, and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.

Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Raleigh County Commission was canceled due to Tolliver’s death. Fellow Commissioners Greg Duckworth and Linda K. Epling will appoint a replacement.